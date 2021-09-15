Sanders Meats invites community to Fall Festival Oct. 2
Sanders Meats is inviting the Western Michigan community to its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The free event will run noon to 4 p.m. at Sanders’ retail location on South Main Street in Custer. The afternoon will feature food, children’s activities and fun for all ages.
“We look forward to welcoming longtime and first-time customers to a fun afternoon of good food, good friends and good times,” said Derek Sanders.
The festival is in celebration of Sanders Meats approaching 100 years of serving the community.
“We hope the community will join us for an afternoon of fun as we share our appreciation for your business and loyal support,” Sanders said.
Members of the Custer Fire Department will be on hand with one of their fire engines to greet the community. The afternoon will also include the Lakeside Weiner Wagon food truck featuring free Sanders hot dogs, chips and soda; bounce houses and face-painting for kids; a mechanical bull so attendees can test their inner rodeo stars; a photo booth with fun props; and a special visit from the Sanders mascot.
Attendees can register to win prizes, including T-shirts, insulated totes, hats, gift baskets and half of a hog.
Sanders Meats got its start in Custer in 1925 when Joseph T. Sanders began delivering his homemade hams and sausages from a Model T Ford. His hams were well-received and quickly gained in popularity, prompting him to expand distribution throughout Western Michigan.
Sanders Meats is located at 237 S. Main St. in Custer. For more information, visit sandersmeats.com.