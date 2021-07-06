Sanderson to speak Thursday at Old Kirke Museum
The Old Kirke Museum at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee will present Dr. Matt Sanderson of West Shore Community College speaking at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m. as part of the Old Kirke’s “First Person Stories and Songs” summer series.
Matthew Sanderson is a professor of philosophy and ethics and chair of the arts and humanities division at West Shore Community College. He will present a lecture titled, “The Spiritual Dimension of the Sublime.”
Sanderson earned a master’s degree and Ph.D. in philosophy from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and bachelor’s degrees in both philosophy and religious studies and psychology from Towson University in Maryland.
Originally from Baltimore, he currently resides in Manistee.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs in July and August, on display throughout the summer at the Old Kirke Museum is “LEg GOdt, Play Well,” a display celebrating those great Danish building bricks in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America and the extraordinary Madsen Lumbering Dioramas depicting life in the lumber camps at the turn of the 20th century.
The Old Kirke is open on Thursday mornings for the speakers’ series; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month, July through October; by appointment by calling 723-2744; and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation.
For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.