Scandinavian Christmas Open House coming to Old Kirke Museum
MANISTEE — Old Kirke Museum is hosting a Scandinavian Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5.
The former sanctuary of the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America will have a Christmas tree representing each of the Scandinavian countries — Denmark, Sweden and Norway — with Denmark represented by the largest of the three trees.
Scandinavian treats will be served alongside Danish Jule Aften plates, a Danish tradition since the 19th century. It was then that it became customary for the wealthy to give their servants platters piled high with good things to eat. These Jul Aften — Christmas Eve — plates were then hung on the walls of the servants’ cottages and soon began to be coveted. Then more ornate ones came about along with the habit of dating them. In 1893 the first porcelain one was manufactured, and on Christmas Eve the mold for that year’s plate was broken, a tradition that continues to this day.
The OK’s Lower Exhibit Hall will be filled with Tiny Towns & Trains as well as the permanent display of The Madsen Lumbering Dioramas. The Tiny Towns and Trains seasonal exhibit exemplifies the Christmas tradition that began with the Moravian Putz and continues to this day with both cardboard and ceramic villages and trains from the tiny N scale to the large G scale, all of which will be on display.
The museum is located at 304 Walnut St., Manistee. For more information, contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com