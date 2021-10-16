Scholarship, school finder available through library
The Michigan Electronic Library (MEL) has a free online scholarship and school-finder tool available to all Michigan residents.
Using a computer, smartphone or tablet, go to www.mel.org, go to eResources, scroll down to “J.” Click on Job and Career Accelerator, and go to the Discover Schools and Scholarships link.
Registration is required, and access is free for Michigan residents. With more than 24,000 awards and scholarships listed, Scholarship Finder gives students the ability to search for fellowships, grants and scholarships throughout the United States.
On the landing page you can perform a simple search, entering a keyword such as Michigan to find scholarships associated with Michigan colleges or residents. There are 888 scholarships listed for Michigan.
People can also enter terms like engineer or nurse to find scholarships specific to a particular career path. Through the Advanced Search tool, you can narrow your search even more by affiliations, athletics, citizenship, disability, ethnicity, interests, military and special conditions.
The school-finder allows students to match two- and four-year college programs to their interests. Additionally, the Advanced School Search tool can help specify affiliations, athletics, community, cost and enrollment.
Once a college has been identified, people can open the school profile and learn everything there is to know about that college, including things like library holdings, student demographics, ACT/SAT scores of enrolled students, and the availability of there is daycare available.
The resources at MEL are free to Michigan residents.