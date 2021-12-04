Scottville Christmas celebration is today
Scottville’s annual Christmas celebration takes place today.
The festivities will kick off with at 6 p.m, when a parade featuring Santa Claus will make its way through the city streets and the downtown district from the fire barn.
The parade will be followed by the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at 7 p.m. near Holden’s Home Emporium. Santa will do the honors.
South Main Street will be closed off for the duration of the event to allow for children’s crafts and other activities, such as selfies with Santa for a $1 donation.
The Mason County Central High School Jazz Band will play Christmas songs, North Country Café will provide hot chocolate, s’more packets will be handed out, and there will be fire pits for roasting marshmallows.