Scottville moves commission meeting back to Aug. 19
Due to scheduling conflicts, the Scottville City Commission is changing the date of its next meeting, according to City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Riverside Park.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17.
The commission is meeting in the pavilion at Riverside Park in order to obey restrictions on indoor public gatherings to no more than 10 people.
For more information, contact Scottville City Hall at (231) 757-4729.