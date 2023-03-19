Scottville Optimist Club offers Spring Sweepstakes
The Scottville Optimist Club is hosting an online fundraiser called Spring Sweepstakes to support the youth and community of Mason County.
The sweepstakes gives the community an opportunity to donate and enter to win great prizes now until April 11.
For $10 per entry, the prizes will help the winners get ready for warmer temperatures.
The first-place prize is a set of two foldable e-bikes. They will provide the winner and a friend some fun and easy riding. Plus, these fold up to fit in a car so they can be taken on the go. Other features include speeds up to 15.5 mph, three speed modes, and built-it lights. The value of the set is $1,200.
The second-place prize is an inflatable stand up paddle board kit that has everything needed to enjoy time on the water. The kit includes a quality board, pump, paddle and carrying backpack, and is donated by Paddle Sports Warehouse. It’s valued at $530.
The third-place prize is a $300 gift card to Cottage Works. This allows the winner pick what they’d like from the local retailer.
The Spring Sweepstakes is hosted online at https://scottville-optimist-club.betterworld.org/giveaways/spring-sweepstakes.
All proceeds from the Spring Sweepstakes support Scottville Optimist Club.