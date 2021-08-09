Scottville Optimist Club to hold sixth annual Sportsman’s Banquet
Scottville Optimist Club to hold sixth annual Sportsman’s Banquet
The annual Scottville Optimist Sportsman’s Banquet will take place on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., behind West Shore Bank.
Tickets are $30 for an adult and includes dinner and beverages along with entry into the door prize drawing. Tickets for kids 17 and younger are $15, and entry is free for children younger than 6.
Special prizes will be given out to youth attending the Banquet.
The event will feature big board items with drawings all night and more than 50 bucket raffle drawings. Tickets for raffle items are sold separately. Sponsorship levels start at $50.
For more information or tickets, call Joe Knowles at (231) 690-7374 or Mark Watts at (231) 462-3623.
Banquet tickets can be purchased at Squires Chiropractic, Holden’s Emporium and Smith & Eddy Insurance.
Rifle Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20, and are being sold at area Scottville Businesses.
• First place: Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor 22” rifle
• Second place: Henry Golden Boy 22LR rifle octagon barrel
• Third place: $300 Captain Chuck’s Gift Card
To purchase raffle tickets, visit Charlie’s Bar, Riley’s Rendezvous, Squires Family Care Chiropractic, Acres Coop, Simone Family Dentistry, Carter Lumber, Smith & Eddy Insurance, Captain Chuck’s, Henry’s Landing, Larsen’s Landscaping, North Country Café, Doc’s Sauble River Inn, Dusty’s Autobody, Cottage Works or call Diane Watts (231) 462-3623.