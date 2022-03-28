Scottville Senior Center hosting Gourmet Mushrooms talk Wednesday
The Scottville Area Senior Center will host a Lunch & Learn presentation featuring the Gourmet Mushrooms factory in Scottville at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at 140 S. Main St.
Joe Sanna, research assistant, will talk about the complicated process of growing mushrooms under sterile conditions in a factory setting. He will describe the types of mushrooms they grow, how they market and sell them throughout the U.S., and where they are available locally.
Lunch at the senior center is at 11:45 a.m. and is free for those attending presentation. Call (231) 757-4705 no later than Tuesday to reserve a space as seating is limited.