Scottville Senior Center to host presentation on Idlewild, Green Book Tuesday
The Scottville Area Senior Center is observing Black History Month with a special presentation on Idlewild, the famous Black resort community in Lake County, and the Green Book. The book is the travel guide used by many African Americans during an era when Black travelers had difficulty finding accommodations that were safe and welcoming.
The event is part of the center’s Lunch & Learn series, and will take place Tuesday, March 1 at 12:15 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 22, but was postponed due to the ice storm that day.
Guest speaker Bruce Micinski, president of the Lake County Historical Society, will tell about the history of this nationally famous landmark, commenting on how Idlewild was established, and flourished as a vacation and entertainment mecca. He will also outline how Idlewild declined once the Civil Rights Movement and federal legislation opened up opportunities long denied Black Americans, and the efforts to revitalize Idlewild in recent years.
Micinski will also show and discuss the Green Book, which inspired a recent movie of the same name.
The event is open to anyone interested. Lunch is also offered at 11:45 a.m. Those who attend the presentation, and make a reservation at least a day in advance, will receive a free lunch. For reservations and information, call the center at 757-4705.
Other Lunch & Learn presentations in February:
• March 8: Acres Co-Op in Scottville;
• March 17: Alzheimer’s Warning Signs;
• March 23: Scottville Clown Band; and,
• March 30: The Gourmet Mushroom Factory in Scottville.