Senior center
announces November trip to Philadelphia
The Ludington Senior Center is planning a trip to Lancaster County and Philadelphia, Nov. 13-18.
The trip will feature motorcoach transportation, five nights’ lodging with eight meals provided, a “Miracle of Christmas” show at the Sight & Sound Theater with massive sets and live animals.
There will also be a visit to an Amish country homestead and a show, “Jacob’s Choice,” at the Amish Experience Theater, as well as a “First Noel” show at the American Music Theater.
The trip also features a guided tour of Philadelphia including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell among other sites, and a guided tour of Lancaster and Amish country.
The cost of the trip is $725, double occupancy, with a $75 deposit to register.
This trip is open to the community, not just seniors.
For more information, call (231) 845-6841 or visit the Ludington Senior Center at 308 S. Rowe St.