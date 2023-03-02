Seraph Brass performing in Hart Friday
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will present Seraph Brass at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium, located in Hart Middle School.
Tickets will be available at the door for $15 each.
Seraph Brass was founded by trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden with the mission of elevating and showcasing the excellence of female brass players and highlighting musicians from marginalized groups both in personnel and in programming.
Seraph Brass is a Yamaha Performing Group and performs exclusively on Yamaha instruments.
Seraph performs a diverse body of repertoire, ranging from original transcriptions to newly commissioned works and core classics. The group has commissioned new pieces by Catherine McMichael and Rene Orth, both featured on the Silver Medal Global Music Award-winning debut album “Asteria,” along with “Wolf” for solo soprano and brass quintet by Joseph Hallman.
The group regularly participates in commissioning consortiums, recently supporting works by Kevin Day, Mischa Zupko, and Lillian Yee. Seraph’s concerto performances have included Rick DeJonge’s “Prelude and Fantasy” and James Stephenson’s “Dodecafecta.”
Members of Seraph Brass are passionate about music education, and hold teaching positions at the University of North Texas, Shenandoah Conservatory, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In each of their tours, the group works to provide educational outreach to local schools, and they also offer a variety of entrepreneurship and career development workshops, in addition to traditional brass pedagogy and technique master classes.
Seraph has toured around the world, including performances at the Tafalla Brass Week in Spain, Lieksa Brass Week in Finland, the Busan Maru International Music Festival in South Korea, the Forum Cultural Guanajuato in Mexico, International Women’s Brass Conference, the International Trumpet Guild Conference, and a two-week tour across China.
For more information, contact Artistic Director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hartseries.org.