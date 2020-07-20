Shelby student named delegate to medical congress
SHELBY — Shelby High School 11th-grader Monica Caradonna was selected to be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders that was sche-duled for last month in Lowell, Massachusetts, through the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
According to a press release, the congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The organization switched to an online model for 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to its website, and it used online video-conferencing applications.
“I have always been interested in the medical field and sciences,” Caradonna wrote in her letter to be considered to be a delegate that was shared with the Daily News. “And I feel I would contribute to the medical field in some way since I feel I have the need to help others… My main job interests are biomedical engineering and diagnostic sonography. Although those are only my interests, I am not sure what will really happen in my career.”
Caradonna was to join students from around the country and near Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; get advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; hear stories from patients who are “living medical miracles;” get inspiration from their peers; and learn about advances in medicine and medical technology, according to a press release.
Caradonna, according to her letter to the organization, is working to be accepted to college early at West Shore Community College.