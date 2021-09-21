Shifting Landscapes lecture series begins Oct. 4
Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center have announced Shifting Landscapes, a new public lecture series, examining fallout from COVID-19 and many other events that have occurred over the past 20 months.
The first section, which focuses on community, and it will start on Monday, Oct. 4 with a lecture from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. It will also be held on Zoom.
Developed by a team of six community members, Shifting Landscapes looks at six topics. Three sessions will be devoted to each topic, on the first three Mondays of the month. The topic of community will be followed by science in November. With no sessions in December, the series will pick up in January with education and continue February focusing on race/racism, truth in politics in March, and ending in April with economics.
“We’ll start with a focus on how we as individuals got through COVID,” said team member Cathy Organ. “For the second community session, on Oct. 11, we will take a look at what it was like re-connecting with friends and neighbors after we came out of quarantine earlier in this summer. And for the third community session, Oct. 18, we’ll look at the way we might have changed how we think about strangers.”
Shifting Landscapes is a collaboration between Mason County District Library and the Abondia Center.
All October and November sessions will take place at LACA, and will also be available via Zoom at mcdl.pub/SL-zoom.
All sessions are free. Attendees are encouraged to register at www.mcdl.pub/SL-register. For more information, visit the library’s website at mcdl.pub/SL-info, email the library’s head of circulation Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org, or email Abonia Center Director Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.