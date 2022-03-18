Shifting Landscapes lecture series to focus on communication Monday
Brian Harrison, a visiting assistant professor of political science at Carleton College, will give a presentation titled “Communication Across the Fence — or the Aisle,” as part o the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series.
The talk is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and via Zoom.
Harrison earned his Ph.D. at Northwestern University. He has been a visiting assistant professor at Macalester College and lecturer at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota. His prior affiliations include Northwestern, Yale, NYU and Wesleyan Universities.
Before academia, he was a White House appointee for the Department of Homeland Security. He is Founder and President of Voters for Equality, an organization encouraging political engagement among LGBTQ people in the U.S. He has published “LGBTQ Life in America: Examining the Facts,” “A Change is Gonna Come: How to Have Effective Political Conversations in a Divided America,” “Transforming Prejudice: Identity, Fear, and Transgender Rights,” and “Listen, We Need to Talk: How to Change Attitudes about LGBT Rights.”
An award-winning teacher and author, Dr. Harrison’s interests are in American politics, political communication and political behavior, political psychology, public opinion and LGBTQ rights.
During Monday’s discussion Harrison will focus on effective communication with our political opponents. How can democracy survive if we can’t even talk to each other? What is a practical approach to useful conversations on contentious issues?
The Shifting Landscapes series focuses on economics in April.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m.
Shifting Landscapes is presented by the Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center. The project has been funded by grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.