Shifting Landscapes lecture series wins grant awards
Shifting Landscapes, the lecture series presented by the Mason County District Library and the Abondia Center, has won two grant awards — one from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Michigan Humanities.
The series, presented for the 2021-22 year, offers a look at various aspects of life that have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs award was for $3,000 from the regional re-granting program and Michigan Humanities awarded the project $15,000.
“We are grateful for this support provided by state and federal funds through these Michigan agencies,” said Eric Smith, Mason County District Library director. “We appreciate the acknowledgement … of the work we are doing here to engage in public programming for people in our communities.”
Shifting Landscapes is a year-long exploration of areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic the events that of the past 20 months. The series started with a look at the idea of community in October. Currently, concepts of science are being discussed.
In 2022, the series will continue, exploring education in January, race and racism in February, truth in politics in March, and economics in April. Presenters include artists, humanists, consultants and scholars and join live or by Zoom.
The next science event is on Nov. 15, “Epidemiology: Why Does the Course of Disease Matter?”
Fall events are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Audiences can join live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful.
To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
For additional information check the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com.