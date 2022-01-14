Shifting Landscapes lecture to focus
on critical race theory Jan. 17
Mason County District Library and Abondia Center continue to explore education in the public lecture series Shifting Landscapes on Monday, Jan. 17, with a discussion about critical race theory from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and on Zoom.
The talk will feature Jamila Jefferson-Jones, a professor of law at Wayne State University. Jefferson-Jones is a also the associate director of property, equity and justice for the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights. Before joining Wayne Law, she was on the School of Law faculty at the University of Missouri Kansas City. She teaches courses in property, real estate transactions, fair housing and entrepreneurial urban development.
Jefferson-Jones is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College. Prior to entering academia, she practiced law for more than a decade at firms in the District of Columbia and in her hometown of New Orleans.
She writes about property and wealth attainment by communities and groups on the margins of society. Her work harnesses critical race methodologies, focusing in part on the use or threat of police action against members of disfavored groups. Her recent article on this subject, “#LivingWhileBlack: Blackness As Nuisance,” was published in the American University Law Review and featured in the New York Times.
Jones will lead the group in discussion of critical race theory, what it is, who teaches it, where it’s taught and how it’s used in modern educational settings.
Shifting Landscapes is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Education is the third topic in the series.
Shifting Landscapes teaching difficult truths to children on Jan. 24. Additional topics include race and racism in February, truth in politics in March and economics in April.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
For more information, contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org, Abondia Center Director Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com or visit visit www.mcdlibrary.org.
This project has been funded by grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.