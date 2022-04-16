Shifting Landscapes series to conclude Monday
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center will conclude their exploration of economics in the series Shifting Landscapes lecture series at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and via Zoom.
The discussion will focus on mixed economies, and will be led by Paul Pierson.
Pierson is the John Gross Professor of Political Science at the University of California at Berkeley. Pierson’s teaching and research includes the fields of American politics and public policy, comparative political economy and social theory.
On Monday, Pierson will trace the economic and political history of the U.S. over the last century. He’ll show how a viable mixed economy — where both government and business have their own roles while also working collaboratively — has long been the dominant force of America’s prosperity.
Pierson will discuss the failings of society and identify the central role government has played in U.S. prosperity during and in the decades following World War II. Finally, he will argue that we can and we must restore “a well-functioning politics,” one that promotes shared prosperity in order for there to be both future market success and an effective democratic society.
Shifting Landscapes has explored six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Economics is the sixth and final topic in the series.
In these times of both tremendous upheaval and opportunity for transformation, Shifting Landscapes hopes exploring economic theories, past merits of a mixed economy, and how we might proceed in the future will help each of us consider how to build an even more successful nation in the decade ahead.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m. Monday.
For information check the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org or contact the library’s Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org, or Abondia Center’s Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.
Shifting Landscapes has been funded by grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Michigan Humanities.