Shifting Landscapes series to focus on economics starting Monday
The Mason County District Library and Abondia Center will begin to explore economics in the public lecture series Shifting Landscapes at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
From the start of the pandemic to the inequities observed from the murder of George Floyd to the revelations about housing, healthcare, employment and supply-chain concerns, multiple economic topics have long been “hiding in plain view.” Shifting Landscapes considers three.
In Monday’s session, Jeff Madrick, former New York Times economic journalist and author of “Invisible Americans: The Tragic Cost of Child Poverty,” will examine issues of childhood poverty including its conditions, causes and costs. He’ll discuss how he thinks the nation can eradicate it and why it should. According to Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the monthly child poverty rate increased from 12.1% in December 2021 to 17% in January 2022, the highest rate since the end of 2020. The increase means 3.7 million more children are living in poverty. The recent increase is due to the expiration of the monthly Child Tax Credit payments. And 11.8% of households with children did not get enough to eat in October 2021, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
On April 11, political scientist Amy Lerman will explore how “good enough for government” moved from being a statement of excellence to disparagement. In the third and final session on April 18, political scientist Paul Pierson will trace the economic and political history of the U.S. over the last century.
He’ll show how a viable mixed economy — where both government and business each have their own roles while also working collaboratively — has long been the dominant force of America’s prosperity.
The Shifting Landscapes series has explored several areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Economics is the sixth and final topic in the series.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live around 6:45 p.m. on the day of each presentation.
For information check the Mason County District Library website at www.mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.