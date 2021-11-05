Shifting Landscapes series to focus on vaccines Nov. 8
The Shifting Landscapes public lecture series, presented by the Mason County District Library and Abondia Center, will turn its focus to the vaccine approval process.
John Quiring, who holds a Ph.D. in mathematics and biostatistics, will give the presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the Ludington Center for Arts, and on Zoom.
Science is the second topic in the Shifting Landscapes series. The 2021-22 series is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped by or during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the many events that have occurred in the past 20 months.
For more than 45 years, Quiring has been a consultant to the companies that make submissions to the Food and Drug Administration through his company Abond CRO, Inc. He has directed the clinical study design, data collection, statistical analysis and report preparation for more than 80 drugs and devices that have obtained FDA approval.
Quiring will present the science behind the approval of products that are regulated by the FDA. The overall general clinical data requirements which form the basis of a new drug approval submission will be described. Examples taken from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine FDA submission will be used to illustrate the scientific basis needed for product approval.
In asking questions about the nature of science, vaccines and the course of the pandemic, the Shifting Landscapes series hopes to address questions on people’s minds and help them get more from news sources, health professionals and others, about science that matters to them.
There will be no sessions in December, but Shifting Landscapes will start again Jan. 10, with a focus on education.
Events are free, live or via Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.
For information visit the Mason County District Library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org, contact Thomas Trahey, ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Abondia Center Director Brooke Portmann, at baportmann312@gmail.com.