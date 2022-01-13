Shoot Time at Manistee Rendezvous June 25-26
The Manistee Clan Muzzle Loading Club invites the public to its 62nd annual Shoot Time at Manistee Rendezvous, which will be held June 25-26, at Old Fort Rendezvous, 3125 Camp Road, Manistee.
There will be a military match held for early campers on Friday, June 24. This match is held separately in conjunction with Shoot Time, with a $15 entry fee with shooting awards immediately following the match.
Bring any type of military gun in as-issued or modified condition, along with 50 rounds of ammunition.
The shoot will feature clay breakable targets which are visible with each hit.
Matches will be available for muzzle-loading rifles, pistols, rifled muskets and smoothbore, and modern military guns.
There will be many events with many winners.
On Saturday, June 25, after the last shot has been fired and as dusk sets in there is an awards ceremony followed by the 60th annual ceremonial meeting of the Northwest Council around the campfire. Bring musical instruments and, as darkness sets in, the camp comes alive with music and dancing under the roof of the pavilion.
In the morning on Sunday, June 26, there will be a program to give you a half-day of shooting fun and plenty of time left to break camp and head back to your home.
Showers and flush toilets are in the pavilion for people’s convenience.
For non-camping shooters, several motels are within 4 miles of the camp.
For more information, contact Don Miller at (231) 723-6768 or Jack Lee at (231) 398-0687.