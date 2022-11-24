Shop small, Aglow on the Avenue Saturday in Ludington
Get a jump-start on Christmas shopping by visiting downtown Ludington businesses during Small Business Saturday.
Take advantage of extended hours, deals and promotions all day long during Small Business Saturday in downtown Ludington.
The event leads up to the Aglow on the Avenue Parade at 6 p.m. on Ludington Avenue.
Held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, the annual Aglow on the Avenue Parade ushers in the holiday season in downtown Ludington. All parade entries are lighted for this evening extravaganza on Ludington Avenue from Gaylord Avenue to Harrison Street.
There will be a tree lighting and a Santa visit in Legacy Plaza after the Aglow parade.
The Ludington High School Band and Choirs will be providing a festive musical atmosphere for this event at approximately 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.downtownludington.org/smallbizsaturday.