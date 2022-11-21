Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero pie auction is Wednesday
The Ludington Police Department’s Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero pie auction to raise money to help Mason County children, grades K-5, shop for their families during the holiday season, will go live on Facebook on Wednesday.
The auction is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and pie pick-up will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Pies are shown on the 2022 Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Hero Pie Auction Facebook page.
Those looking to donate a pie to the auction can either download the entry form from the event’s Facebook page or pick one up at the LPD.
Pies are to be dropped off at the LPD from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.