Singer-songwriter Joel Mabus performs Friday in Baldwin
Joel Mabus, a longtime fixture on the American folk music scene, will perform Friday, Agu. 13 at the Lake County Historical Museum’s Folk Fridays stage, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin.
The free concert starts at 7 p.m., with gates opening for parking and seating at 6.
Mabus has toured the major folk clubs and festivals all over North America, and has taught classes in guitar and songwriting at the Puget Sound Guitar Workshop and many others.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a own lawn chair, or remain in their vehicles if that’s where they’re comfortable. It will sound great regardless, thanks to the museum’s new sound system.
Mabus has been described as a free-ranging fretboard genius and funny, deep songwriter whose warm voice, sly humor and musicianship sweep audiences along. He will perform a mix of his own songs, traditional tunes and some others he says “deserve to be heard.” Playing on guitar, banjo and ukulele he will wow the audience with his repertoire.
Mabus’ background includes a long recording career, and he has 27 albums to his name.
Each one is unique, reflecting his varied interests and talents. And he stands alongside Aretha Franklin, Earl Klugh and John Lee Hooker as he was named to the Detroit Metro Music Awards Hall of Fame in the 2000.
The concert is funded in part by grants from the Lowell Area Arts Council, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the Lake County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
Come out and enjoy a fun evening of music and entertainment.