‘Slaying the Dragon’ virtual screening, discussion April 14
The public is invited to view the documentary “Slaying the Dragon” at 7 p.m Wednesday, April 14 on the Mason County District Library Kanopy video platform with a Zoom discussion during and following the film.
The screening is part of the Engaging for Equity program, which is a collaboration between the library, the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative and West Shore Community College.
“Slaying the Dragon” is a comprehensive look at media stereotypes of Asian and Asian American women since the silent era.
Participants will need a Mason County District Library account in order to view the free film on Kanopy. The Zoom meeting link will be shared on our website and Facebook prior to the event. This is one of a racial equity documentary series that will run on the second Wednesday of the month throughout 2021.
For more information about Engaging for Equity and the upcoming series of events, visit the Engaging for Equity Facebook page or contact Renee Snodgrass at (231) 843-5869 or rsnodgrass@westshore.edu. For more information about the Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative, visit the MARJDI Facebook page, or contact Jeanne Butterfield, jbutterfield2@gmail.com, Lisa Allen, lisa@bfallen.com, or Shirley Madden, gspmadden@gmail.com
The “Slaying the Dragon” screening and discussion will be free and open to the public.