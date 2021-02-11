Smith & Eddy, Fremont Insurance offer ag scholarships
Smith & Eddy Insurance has collaborated with Fremont Insurance Company to offer scholarship opportunities for local high-school seniors seeking a career in agriculture-related fields.
There are two $1,000 scholarships available for students at Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern, where scholarship qualifications have been provided to counselors.
The scholarships are open to seniors who are considering a career in agriculture and have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher at their current learning institution. Students are encouraged to seek out the program requirements at their individual schools.
The deadline for application is March 2.