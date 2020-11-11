Smith & Eddy Insurance has collaborated with Fremont Insurance Company to offer a new scholarship opportunity for local high-school seniors seeking a career in agriculture-related fields.
There are two $1,000 scholarships available.
The scholarship qualifications have been provided counselors at Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern for distribution to seniors who are considering a career in agriculture and have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher at their current learning institution. Students are encouraged to seek out the program requirements at their individual schools.
“We reached out to Fremont Insurance about doing something like this for our local students with a focus on agriculture, and without hesitation they agreed to help support the scholarship opportunity,” said Joe Knowles, senior vice president at Smith & Eddy. “Fremont Insurance is one of our strongest providers of agriculture-based insurance products and we are happy to have them team up with us on this great opportunity for local students."