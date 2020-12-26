Snowshoe nature walks return in 2021
Ludington State Park is offering guided snowshoe walks on Saturdays in January and February 2021, but participants must register prior to the date of the walk.
Walks are restricted to 25 participants. Registration will not be done over the phone or by walk-ups. The park also will be enforcing the use of face masks and the need to be socially distant throughout the walk. The registration is at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a4dafad2ca7fb6-guided
The guided walks last about 1 1/2 hours, and they highlight the park’s nature and history while taking visitors through Ludington State Park’s snow-covered sand dunes. Walks begin outside the warming shelter next to the parking lot at the end of M-116. The park has snowshoes to loan to participants only. Snowshoes fit children ages 10 and older to adult.
Participants are advised to dress warmly, wear good fitting winter walking shoes or boots and bring a flashlight if attending a 6 p.m. night walk.
The walks will be at 2 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13.
The park also offers cross-country ski trails. There is no charge for the activities, but a Recreation Passport is required to enter state parks and state recreation areas. For more about the park, visit www.michigan.gov/ludington.