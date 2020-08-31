Spartan River Races continue through Sept. 7
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Spartan River Races are being held in a virtual format this year, with proceeds being used for graduating senior scholarships in 2021.
Events must be completed between Aug. 14 and Sept. 7
Races will take place on the Pere Marquette River, and all events must be completed between Aug. 14 and Sept. 7. For the triathlon events, participants may compete the bike-riding and running portions of the race on a course of their choice.
The Spartan River Races are presented by the Mason County Central Educational Foundation, with a number of community partners acting as sponsors.
There are four races available, including a 12-mile canoe or kayak race from Riverside Park in Scottville to the South Branch of the Pere Marquette River; an individual triathlon from Custer Road Bridge to Riverside Park; a team triathlon from Custer Road Bridge to Riverside Park; and a canoe or kayak race from Custer to Scottville of about 4.7 miles.
There will be no support from the MCC Educational Foundation for this event, participants must be 16 or older and the entry fee is $25. Checks can be written to the MCC Educational Foundation. Kayaks are limited to 14 feet.
To register, visit www.mccschools.org, then click on “MCC Ed Foundation Events” to find the Spartan River Races. Follow the link to https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Scottville/SpartanRiverRaces.
For more information, contact Gary Andersen at ganderson@mccefoundation.org or (231) 690-0633.