Special Consensus coming to LACA in May
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Special Consensus live in concert on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and can be purchased at LACA or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-special-consensus-tickets-262786049147.
Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in their four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic.
The band is led by Greg Cahill, banjo player and recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and includes Greg Blake on guitar, DanEubanks on bass and Michael Prewitt on mandolin.
Special Consensus has received six awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations. They are four talented vocalists and instrumentalists who follow their creative desires without straying too far from their bluegrass roots.
Their album “Rivers and Roads” was nominated for the 2018 Best Bluegrass Album Grammy award. It received the 2018 IBMA awards for Album of the Year and Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year (“Squirrel Hunters”).
2020’s “Chicago Barn Dance” celebrates the 45th band anniversary and the connection of country and bluegrass music to Chicago from the time of “National Barn Dance,” a precursor to “Grand Ole Opry.”
The title song “Chicago Barn Dance” received the 2020 IBMA Song of the Year Award.