Special needs Easter egg hunt, bonnet contest April 12
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its annual special needs Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest on Tuesday, April 12. The event will start at 1 p.m. sharp.
It will be held inside the barn rain, shine or snow, with more than 3,000 eggs to find. There will be sections of the barn will be for blind individuals, people in wheelchairs and those with walkers. Other areas will be for those more flexible.
New this year will be an class devoted to making Ukrainian Easter eggs after the egg hunt. The class will be taught by Liz Stark.
Bring two hard-boiled eggs for this project. Circle Rocking S will supply the rest of the materials.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil, MI 49411.
Take U.S. 31 to Fountain Road, turn east for 2 miles to Tuttle Road, north on Tuttle for about 1/3 mile and see sign in drive.
These events are free to special needs of all ages. RSVP by April 8 with the name of a contact person; the number of participants; a phone number and email address; and an indication of which events you’re entering (egg hunt, bonnet contest, egg craft).
All current COVID guidelines will be followed.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net.