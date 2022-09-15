Spectrum Health bringing Veggie Van to Fountain Friday
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is inviting families across Mason County to pick up a bag of free healthy produce when the Veggie Van makes a stop at Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain, from 3 to 4 p.m. or until all bags are gone on Friday.
The goal of the Veggie Van program is to ensure that fruit and vegetables are available to people, especially to those who may otherwise have limited access to fresh produce.
The Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market featuring regionally grown, top-quality fruit and vegetables, is a joint project of Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. The bags of produce will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-through fashion for convenience and safety.
“We are excited to again distribute free fruits and vegetables in a convenient outdoor location,” said Drew Dostal, president of both Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Gerber Memorial Hospital. “Adding fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet is a great way to improve your health, as they provide a natural source of the vitamins and nutrients our bodies need.”
Signage will direct participants to drive in from the east off Main Street, circle the building and exit on the west side of the building.