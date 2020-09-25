Spectrum Health COVID-19 testing moved to drive-through process
Patients visiting Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for an outpatient COVID-19 swab test will see dedicated staff as of Monday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at a drive-through process located in the southwest parking lot of the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital campus. The southwest lot is near the electronic city of Ludington sign off of U.S. 10.
Currently the in-car drive up COVID-19 testing site is located in the north parking lot at the hospital off of Lawndale Street. It will move beginning Monday afternoon, Sept. 28. The hours for testing will not change, but will remain 1 to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Patients must have an order and appointment to receive a test.
The change in location increases the capacity to conduct more tests as school, sports and the busy fall season is underway which will likely ramp up testing volume.
“We’re excited about our new drive-through location,” said Meleah Mariani, chief nursing officer Meleah Mariani. “With dedicated space and staff outside the hospital, we’ll be able to conduct tests in the safest manner possible and be set up for the long term so we can continue to serve our community during this pandemic.”
Increased testing capacity allows for less waiting of tests and more testing done locally, eliminating unnecessary trips to other test sites.
Anyone who has been a patient of Spectrum Health and has a MyChart account can go to www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/spectrum-health-app-screening and receive a free screening and an outpatient testing appointment, if warranted through the screening process.
If you are not a Spectrum Health patient, you may still receive a free COVID-19 screening by calling the hotline at (833) 559-0659. You will receive screening and testing instructions.
Patients can also contact their primary care physician.
People experiencing life-threatening symptoms or conditions should call 911.