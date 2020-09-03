Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Center welcomes new doctor
The Cancer Center at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital remained open to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its medical care team is wel-coming new patients in need of con-sultation and treat-ment for cancer.
Dr. Pritesh Lohar is the oncology physician at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Center. He has joined Kodi Bone, a certified physician assistant, Kay Kessel, nurse navigator, Linda Whitman, practice manager, and many other clinical and support team members who work in the local cancer center, which is part of the Spectrum Health system, according to a release from Spectrum Health.
“I’m so pleased to be living and working in the city of Ludington and serving the people here,” stated Dr. Lohar in the release. “I have a team that is deeply committed to patients and passionate about improving their health. Being able to advance treatment options for those in need has been my life’s work, and I’m happy to be working to that purpose right here in this beautiful area of Michigan.”
Dr. Lohar received his medical degree from Baroda Medical College in Vadodara, India. He completed his internal medicine residency followed by a hematology/oncology fellowship from State University New York in Syracuse, New York. He is board certified in internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Dr. Lohar has extensive experience as a medical oncologist and came to Ludington from Vadodara, India, where he was director of medical oncology at the HCG Cancer Centre. Prior to that, he served as chief of medical oncology and hematology at the M.N. Budhrani Cancer Institute in Pune, India. He also served for three years as medical oncologist at the Algoma Regional Cancer Program in Ontario, Canada.
He has conducted clinical trials and research on metastatic breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer and lung cancer, has authored numerous oncology-related research articles, taught dozens of case conferences, tumor board reviews and grand rounds, and is a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American College of Physicians, American Society of Hematology, American Medical Association, and the American Association for Cancer Research, among others.
Dr. Lohar is a full-time resident of Ludington. He is now welcoming patients and is available to provide care and treatment plans as well as second opinions for patients, and consultations for area physicians.
Bone received her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska and is certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is also certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS).
Bone has worked at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Center since March 2019. Before that, she worked as a physician assistant and medical technician with the U.S. Air Force in a variety of locations and roles throughout the United States and abroad.
“Of all of the areas I’ve lived and worked, West Michigan has shown me about how special rural communities are in the way their residents care about and care for each other,” Bone stated in the release. “My family lives in Oceana County where the farms are a big part of the local economy, and we are so grateful for all of the people there who work hard every day for all of us. At the Ludington Cancer Center, we also work hard every day for our patients, who are some of the most deserving people I’ve ever worked for. They give me inspiration every day with their bravery and their perseverance.”
Kessel is a certified oncology nurse who serves as nurse navigator at the Ludington Hospital Cancer Center. She has been an oncology nurse since 2000 and a nurse navigator since 2016.
Kessel serves as a single point of contact for patients and their families, working as their advocate to remove barriers and obstacles they face as they go through treatment. She provides education regarding the disease process, treatment options, and side effect management and links patients with resources that enable them to complete treatment and maintain or improve their quality of life.
“I have been a nurse for 37 years, and it has been one of my greatest privileges to serve those in need of cancer care,” stated Kessel in the release. “My patients have taught me so much, and I am forever indebted to them. They understand what really is important in life and they embrace it. They understand the value of each day, the value of health and that the little things really are the big things. They appreciate when someone walks alongside them and embraces their concerns and that’s what I try to do for them each day.”
The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Center is located at 7 Atkinson Drive, Suite 115 in Ludington. For more information or to make an appointment, call 231-845-5085.