Spectrum Health plans gala to support mental-health
services
The Spectrum Health Foundation at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital invites the public to have a roaring good time at the 2022 Great Gatsby Gala at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The 2022 Gala will benefit mental and behavioral health programs as Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital as works with schools and the grater community to expand and increase access to these crucial services.
Mental-health struggles are not new, but they have been heightened over the past couple years due to increased stress, decreased mobility, economic upheaval and social injustice. Access to mental health services was limited before COVID-19, but the pandemic and its corresponding stressors have exacerbated the need for services and have revealed limitations to access among providers, especially in rural areas like Ludington.
Aspects of the socioeconomic environment of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s service area, such as widespread poverty, can make residents more susceptible to mental health challenges.
Through strategic and collaborative partnerships with schools, public-health partners, and fellow non-profit organizations, we will expand access to needed mental-health services both inside and outside the hospital walls.
Participation as a guest or sponsor of the Great Gatsby Gala will make a difference.
For more information about the event and to purchase your tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/qLW.