Spectrum Health to offer vaccine clinic today at Hart High School
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Hart High School will jointly offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Hart High School, 300 Johnson St., Hart.
All those 16 and older are welcome and encouraged to register.
“Spectrum Health encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to schedule their appointment so we can begin to put this highly contagious outbreak behind us and more quickly get back to normal life, as much as possible,” said Drew Dostal, Ludington Hospital president and leader for Spectrum Health’s Northwest Region. “We are grateful to our friends at Hart High School who have partnered with us on this event,” “Everyone, from Mark Platt, the superintendent, to Brenda Peeraer, the executive assistant, and all of their team has been wonderful to work with as we plan and coordinate this event for Oceana County.”
Spectrum Health will administer 400 vaccine doses at the clinic.
To schedule an appointment, go to the vaccine registration website at https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine and click “Schedule Your Vaccination.” Answer the questions, and you will then be taken to a page showing the Spectrum Health vaccination clinic locations where you can select an appointment at the location of your choice. Make sure to specify the Hart High School location.
For those without access to a computer or smartphone, call 833-755-0696 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. for help getting an appointment.