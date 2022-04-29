Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival is June 18
The 44th annual Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival will take place form noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Dickson Township Park, 14279 Coates Hwy., Brethren.
The lineup features Hu Dost, Donna Herula and Tony Nardiello, Gavin Mendonca, Stringtown Trio, Seth Barnard and Jordan Hamilton, andThe Handstanders, as well as crafts, food and kids activities.
The concert is free.
For more information, call the Spirit of the Woods Music Association at (231) 477-5381 or visit www.spiritofthewoods.org.