Spirit of the Woods to offer scavenger hunts
The Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club in Brethren will host family scavenger hunts during the coming weekends in July. The activities are an opportunity for families to get out and enjoy the natural world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each family that signs up will be given approximately 45 minutes to complete a fun and educational scavenger hunt. It will be limited to one family per trail, in 1-hour increments. Completing the scavenger hunt will result in a chance to win prizes for the entire family.
The following dates/times will be available for the scavenger hunts:
• Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., with Sunday, July 19 as a back-up date if Friday and Saturday fill up;
• Thursday, July 23 at 6 and 7 p.m.;
• and Friday, July 24 at 10 and 11 a.m.
Families will need to call Devin at (269) 655-7565 to schedule a time for this outdoor adventure.
The Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club is located at 12555 Coates Hwy., Brethren.
For more information, find the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club on Facebook.