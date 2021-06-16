SPLKA announces Bus Days to Big Sable
The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) has announced the schedule for this summer’s bus days to Big Sable Point Lighthouse.
This year’s bus days are scheduled for June 26, July 8 and 22, Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 11.
“We are certainly happy to be open for the 2021 season and starting to get back to a more normal operation. Our mission is to preserve, promote and educate the public and to make our lighthouses accessible to all,” said SPLKA Executive Director Peter Manting. “Helping us meet that mission is the scheduling of bus days out to the Big Sable Lighthouse.”
The bus days make it easier for people to make trips to the lighthouse without having to walk, according to Manting.
SPLKA will be welcoming several musical groups to perform each bus day on the Big Sable grounds.
AsparaGrass, a local bluegrass-folk band featuring guitars, fiddle, mandolin, upright bass and a blend of vocal harmonies, will perform from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Round-trip bus transportation is offered from noon to 5 p.m. on the bus days. Buses load next to the park rangers’ office at Ludington State Park.
A small transportation fee of $5 for adults and $2 for students 12 and younger will be charged to help SPLKA offset costs.
For more information, visit www.splka.org or call (231) 845-7417.