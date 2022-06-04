Spring Plant Exchange is today
The Mason County Garden Club’s Spring Plant Exchange and White Elephant Sale will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Leveaux Park in Ludington. The park is located on the corner of Ludington Ave. and Staffon Street.
Michigan Garden Week, established by Senate Bill 75 in 1989, is June 5 through 11. The Spring Plant Exchange provides a chance to celebrate this event and to meet other gardeners. Perennials, annuals, trees, shrubs and house plants may be available.
There will also be a White Elephant Sale table with an assortment of treasures. Something for everyone.
All members of the garden club and our community are invited. Bring your family and friends.