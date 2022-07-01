St. Joseph and St. Vincent Ox Roast and Homecoming is July 10
The 71st annual Ox Roast and Homecoming will be held on Sunday, July 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Faith Formation Center, 2349 W. Jackson Road, in Hart.
The meal will include traditional ox roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, locally grown asparagus, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and beverage Dine in the air-conditioned hall or outside under the Big Top. Take-out dinners are also available.
Dinners are $14 each for adults; the cost is $5 for children age 6 to 10; and children 5 and younger eat free. Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash or check, or online via credit card or check at www.StJosephWeare.org.
There will be raffles, a silent auction, a white elephant booth, baked goods, a crafts booth and more. To order dinner tickets or for more information visit www.StJosephWeare.org.