St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend in Ludington
Ludington’s St. Patrick’s Day activities take place this weekend, featuring food, drinks, races, music, a pub crawl and more.
During Jamesport Brewing Company’s Beer Run, which takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, participants will be challenged to drink 6 ounces of beer before running a quarter-mile lap, then repeat until they’ve run 1 mile is completed and had 24 ounces of beer.
The fastest time will win a “pot o’ gold” including funds from the $10 registration cost.
Jamesport Brewing Company is also holding its anniversary party during the festivities, with drink and dinner specials.
The annual Irish Jog 5k and 10k races will start at 9 a.m. Saturday on Loomis Street and Rath Avenue. Race-day registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. prior to the race at Legacy Plaza. Strollers and dogs are welcome.
The Ludington Outdoor Social District will be in effect during a self-guided pub crawl including stops at Sportsman’s, The Mitten, Timbers Prime, Blu Moon Bistro, the SandBar, Q Smokehouse, Jamesport and Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
Jamesport will feature live music from Plain Jane Glory from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, and Road Less Traveled from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Mitten will host Adam Marth & Friends from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, and a solo acoustic performance by Marth from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will present a St. Paddy’s Day line dancing social from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $10 at the door, cash only. Call (231) 845-2787 for more information.
Sportsman’s will have corned beef dinner specials on Friday, along with Kegs & Eggs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
A full list of events can be found online at www.downtownludington.org/stpatricksday.