St. Paul United Methodist Church to celebrate 150th anniversary
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road in Ludington, will be celebrating its 150th church anniversary on Saturday, April 23.
The public is invited to attend an open house at 4 p.m., a chicken dinner at 6 p.m. and program/hymn sing at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the dinner, reservations are requested by calling (231) 843-3275 or emailing stpaulumc333@gmail.com by April 4.
The initial churches were founded in 1872 in Riverton and Summit townships that eventually became St. Paul UMC.
The Sunday, April 24 worship service at 9:30 a.m. will be similar to the 1972 service that commemorated the 100th anniversary. Following the service, a coffee hour will be held.