St. Simon’s Applefest Saturday with apple sale
The annual Applefest fundraiser for St. Simon Parish is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Because of COVID-19 the fundraiser will still be held but look different then in years past.
This year, as in years past, a variety of apples provided by Hackert Family Farms, will be sold outside of the school. John Kreinbrink said there will be 108 bushels of apples for sale.
The varieties range from honey crisp, gala, Macintosh, cortland and golden delicious.
Proceeds from Applefest go toward defraying the cost of projects needed to be done around St. Simon.