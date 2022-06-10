Stage Left announces cast, opens ticket sales for Stratford ‘Off’ the Avenue
The Stage Left Theatre Company is proud to present the sixth annual Annual Stratford “Off” the Avenue Theatre Festival. Why “Off” the Avenue this year instead of “On”? Because the group has moved its performances to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. Performances will be on Aug. 5-7 and Aug. 12-14, with Friday and Saturday shows opening at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees beginning at 2 p.m.
The classic production this year will be “Measure for Measure” directed by Kara Rose, preceded by a comedic adaptation of “The Tempest,” titled “Got Milk” and directed by Terra McIntosh.
The cast list for “Got Milk” includes: Nate Anderson as Prospero; Deanna Dibble as Ariel; Sage Bryant as Miranda; Sawyer Bryant as Caliban; Nicki Danyluk as Alonso; Liz Dobbins as Stabby; Lenora Whitecotton as Antiono; Griffin Gin as Ferdinand; Claudia Delore as Trinculo; Ainsley Dragun as Stephano; Claudia Delore as Badger Crew Member; and Terra McIntosh as Gonzalo.
The cast for “Measure for Measure” features: Lenora Whitecotton as Vincentia; Nicki Danyluk as Angela; Griffin Ginn as Isabello; Terra McIntosh as Claudia; Liz Dobbins as Lucia; Nate Anderson as Pompey; Deanna Dibble as M. Overdone/ Friars; Sawyer Bryant as Provost; Sage Bryant as Mariano/Elbow; Claudia Delore as Abhorson; Ainsley Dragun as Barnadine; Victoria Thiel as Servant; Kennedi Christoffersen as Messenger; and Kara Rose as Escala.
Tickets are now on sale. They are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.