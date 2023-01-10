State of Community Breakfast to provide economic forecast for region
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County will present its fourth annual State of the Community Breakfast on Feb. 1 at West Shore Community College.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website at www.ludington.org/state-of-the-community-2. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
The guest speaker for the event will be TaRita D. Johnson, senior vice president of talent and diversity at The Right Place, the Chamber’s partner in economic development, and the leading regional economic organization in west Michigan.
Prior to joining The Right Place in October 2021, she served as the director of the career center at Calvin University, where she was responsible for the center’s overall mission to equip students to succeed on their lifelong vocational path. She oversaw the center’s career coaching, employer relations, event and marketing analytics, and assessment. She was responsible for cross-divisionally creating and launching a career and life skills program, Calvin LifeWork.
This session, Johnson will provide an economic forecast for the Mason County area, along with an introduction and overview of the complex issue of talent retention. She will address many underlying factors affecting retention and begin to dispel worker stereotypes that have become commonplace.
“We know high priority for our business community is talent and workforce and we are thrilled to have someone like TaRita Johnson join us to share insights and best practices,” said Chamber Alliance President and CEO Brandy Miller.
Miller will also present economic development highlights of the past year in Mason County, as well as changes within the Chamber organization.
The State of the Community Breakfast will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the North Lounge of the WSCC Administration Building. The cost is $25 to attend, breakfast buffet included.
Safe Harbor Credit Union and the Ludington Daily News are sponsors of the event.