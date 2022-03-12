Stix to host benefit
for Ukraine Monday
Stix is inviting the community to dinner and entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at the restaurant, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive. All proceeds will be donated to the Samaritan’s Purse Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to aid the more than 2 million refugees that have fled to Hungary and Poland and the new field hospital in Ukraine that will serve over 200 citizens per day.
“I chose to work with Samaritan’s Purse in this effort for their integrity, transparency and guarantee that greater than 90 cents of every dollar goes directly to Ukraine,” said Dr. Andrew Riemer, who owns the restaurant and revamped it in 2021.
Riemer spoke to a former employee, Derek Boals, who is enlisting in the army to assist his country. The discussion led to the decision to host the fundraiser.
“Watching the situation unfold and the plight of the citizens of Ukraine and after speaking with Derek, I needed to do something,” Riemer said. “We are so blessed in this country and we have the perfect opportunity with Stix to create an event that will bring us together and unite us with the Ukrainian people.”
The Stix staff will be donating their time in support.
“We have a wonderful team that did not hesitate to offer their services to help in the efforts being provided to the men, women and children affected by this horrific crisis,” said Sue DeMott.
Lutroit and Jimmy Dodson have donated their talents and will be providing entertainment for the evening.
Anyone who cannot attend and wants to donate can contact Marissa at (231) 845-8181 or stop by the restaurant.
Learn more at www.stixludington.com.