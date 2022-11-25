Story of the Nutcracker Ballet coming to Sandcastles Dec. 17
Enjoy a magical experience at Sandcastles Children’s Museum as the story of “The Nutcracker” is told through live-action scenes and dance performed by Tye Chua Dance.
Performances are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Tickets can be purchased at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Tickets are $10 per person, or $8 per person for Sandcastles Children’s Museum members.
Sandcastles’ Christmas collection of Steinbach Nutcrackers will be on display, and there will be treats from St. Nicholas for every child.
Cookies and drinks will be served after the show.
Seating is limited.