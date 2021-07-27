The Stage Left Theatre Company has announced the cast and the partial beneficiary for this year's Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, set to start Aug. 6.

In a press release, Stage Left stated that half the proceeds from the performances will benefit the Childhood Cancer Campaign in memory of Will Flewelling.

The cast lists are as follows:

Julius Caesar adaptation

Sawyer Bryant - Tony

Sage Bryant - Soothsayer/Lucius/Cicero

Terra McIntosh - Brutes

Nathan Anderson - Caesar/Octavius

Nicki Danyluk - Cass

Deanna Dibble - Cinna the Conspirator/Cinna the Poet

Logan Monson - Steve/Crowd member/Portia

Griffin Ginn - Casca

Alan Holden - Random Guy

Comedy of Errors

AEGEON- TBA

Nathan Anderson - Duke/Luce

Nicki Danyluk - Antipholus

Terra McIntosh - Dormio

Deanna Dibble - Adriana

Sage Bryant - Luciana

Griffin Ginn - Balthazar/Merchant 2/Officer

Sawyer Bryant - Angelo/Merchant 1/Pinch

Logan Monson - Courtesan/Officer

Michelle Kiessel - Abbess

Claudia Dibble - Messenger

Alan Holden - Royal Guard/Pinchmen

Ainsley Dragun - Royal Guard/Pinchmen

Ally Hopkins - Antipholus double

The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8 with the Friday and Saturday performances opening at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $7 in advance at Eventbrite.com or $10 at the gate.

For more information, visit www.stageleftmi.org or call (231) 818-8368.

Trending Food Videos