The Stage Left Theatre Company has announced the cast and the partial beneficiary for this year's Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, set to start Aug. 6.
In a press release, Stage Left stated that half the proceeds from the performances will benefit the Childhood Cancer Campaign in memory of Will Flewelling.
The cast lists are as follows:
Julius Caesar adaptation
Sawyer Bryant - Tony
Sage Bryant - Soothsayer/Lucius/Cicero
Terra McIntosh - Brutes
Nathan Anderson - Caesar/Octavius
Nicki Danyluk - Cass
Deanna Dibble - Cinna the Conspirator/Cinna the Poet
Logan Monson - Steve/Crowd member/Portia
Griffin Ginn - Casca
Alan Holden - Random Guy
Comedy of Errors
AEGEON- TBA
Nathan Anderson - Duke/Luce
Nicki Danyluk - Antipholus
Terra McIntosh - Dormio
Deanna Dibble - Adriana
Sage Bryant - Luciana
Griffin Ginn - Balthazar/Merchant 2/Officer
Sawyer Bryant - Angelo/Merchant 1/Pinch
Logan Monson - Courtesan/Officer
Michelle Kiessel - Abbess
Claudia Dibble - Messenger
Alan Holden - Royal Guard/Pinchmen
Ainsley Dragun - Royal Guard/Pinchmen
Ally Hopkins - Antipholus double
The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8 with the Friday and Saturday performances opening at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $7 in advance at Eventbrite.com or $10 at the gate.
For more information, visit www.stageleftmi.org or call (231) 818-8368.