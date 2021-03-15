Submissions sought for virtual Arbor Day celebration
Ludington’s Tree Advisory Board is inviting the public to participate in a virtual celebration of Arbor Day 2021. We invite you to submit a photograph, drawing or a brief description of a special tree in Ludington. Your tree of choice could be the biggest, the smallest, the oddest looking, something with a special meaning in your life, or just a favorite tree in your neighborhood.
Provide the location of the tree as well as a short description of your feelings for the tree and why you chose this tree.
The tree advisory board will then hold a random drawing of all submitted entries. Forty entrants will receive one seedling to plant on their property. Trees will be delivered to the homes of those selected, so provide addresses when submitting entries.
Submissions can be made via the Ludington Facebook page; mailed to City of Ludington, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington, MI 49431 ATTN Arbor Day; or dropped in the cardboard entry box in lobby of city hall.
The drawing will be held the week of Arbor Day, which runs from April 24-30.
Trees provided are through donations of the Ludington Tree Advisory Board.